No ‘6’ but a ‘5 star’ worth 1,447,545.25 and a ‘5+1’ worth over half a million euros were hit in the Superenalotto draw today, July 2. The lucky ‘5 star’ ticket was played in Sedegnano, in the province of Udine, while the play that hit the ‘5+1’ was made at a tobacconist’s in Naples, in via Carlo De Marco and netted a sum of 537,659.62 euros. In addition, three ‘5’s worth 57,901.81 euros each were hit. The jackpot for the next draw rises to 43.6 million euros.

How much does a betting slip cost?

The minimum bet slip in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet instead includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which individual shares are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. In each bet slip, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the betting slip is 1 column, which with Superstar costs 1.5 euros. If you play more columns, just multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the bet costs overall.

What are the winning scores?

SuperEnalotto is won with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The amount of prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. Generally speaking:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check your winnings

You can check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any cards played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The Winning Combination

The winning combination of today’s Superenalotto draw: 4, 7, 39, 71, 79, 89. Jolly number: 1. SuperStar number: 11.