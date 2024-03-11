Natural phenomena | A tour guide was killed by a lightning strike in Peru

According to Peruvian authorities, lightning has already killed five tour guides in the Andes this year.

A tour guide was killed by a lightning strike in Peru on Sunday. The lightning also injured six Frenchmen who were traveling with him. The impact caused burns to them, among other things.

According to the news agency AFP, the excursion group had been hiking on Vinicunca mountain, which is located in the Andes mountains.

According to the Peruvian authorities, the dead tour guide is already the Fifth tour guide who has died in a lightning strike in the Andes this year.

French tourists injured by lightning are currently hospitalized in the city of Cusco.

Mount Vinicunca, also called the rainbow mountain, rises to more than 5,200 meters above sea level.