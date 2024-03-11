A new study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden reveals that the immune cells of the liver they react to high cholesterol levels and eat excess cholesterol that could otherwise cause damage to the arteries. The results suggest that the response to the onset of atherosclerosis.

THE results were published in Nature Cardiovascular Research.

How the liver's immune system eats 'bad cholesterol'

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is essential for many body functions, such as the production of hormones and cell membranes. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can be harmful, as it can stick to artery walls and form plaques that narrow or block blood flow.

This results in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes and the leading cause of death worldwide.

In the current study, the researchers wanted to understand how different tissues in the body react to high levels of LDL, also called “bad cholesterol,” in the blood. To test this, they created a system in which they could rapidly increase the cholesterol in the blood of mice.

“Essentially, we wanted to detonate a cholesterol bomb and see what would happen next,” says Stephen Malin, lead author of the study and principal investigator at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet. “We found that the liver organ responded almost immediately and removed some of the excess cholesterol.”

It wasn't typical liver cells that responded, but a type of immune cell called Kupffer cells, which are known to recognize foreign or harmful substances and devour them. The discovery made on mice was also validated on human tissue samples.

“We were surprised to see that the liver organ appears to be the first line of defense against excess cholesterol and that Kupffer cells were the ones doing the job,” says Stephen Malin. “This demonstrates that the immune system plays an active role in regulating cholesterol levels and suggests that atherosclerosis is a systemic disease that affects multiple organs and not just the arteries.”

Researchers hope that by understanding how the liver organ and other tissues communicate with each other after being exposed to high cholesterol, they can find new ways to prevent or treat cardiovascular and liver disease.

“Our next step is to look at how other organs respond to excess cholesterol and how they interact with the liver and blood vessels in atherosclerosis,” says Stephen Malin. “This could help us develop more holistic and effective strategies to combat this common and deadly disease.”

“Humanized” liver in mice reveals roots of chronic diseases

Yale researchers have created a functional “humanized” liver organ in living mice that will help scientists find human-specific mechanisms for regulating cholesterol levels and potentially treating chronic liver diseases that afflict tens of millions of people. people in the United States.

Chronic liver diseases such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic liver disease, cancer, viral hepatitis, fibrosis and cancer affect more than 1.5 billion people worldwide.

In the United States, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of the population has been diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease alone. Yet liver diseases have been difficult to study in animal models. The liver organ of mice, for example, performs different functions than that of humans.

“Within the liver organ different types of human cells speak in their own language,” said senior author Richard Flavell, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine and a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “Human and mouse cells speak in different languages, but we have enabled human liver cells to speak their own language in living mice.”

For the study, a team of scientists led by Eleanna Kaffe, a research associate in Flavell's Lab, used progenitor stem cells and mature cells known as hepatocytes from a human liver to create a complete human liver in a mouse model. The humanized liver organ, the researchers said, developed into a size-adapted shape and performed cellular functions similar to those of a healthy human liver.

Cellular functions in the humanized liver could also be manipulated to mimic human fibrosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the researchers report.

The researchers also found that the liver's essential metabolism is controlled by the activity of endothelial cells, which line the blood vessels that supply the liver.

Those endothelial cells, they said, secrete a signaling molecule called Wnt that regulates the transport of cholesterol to hepatocytes for bile acid synthesis. Cholesterol transport into hepatocytes is an important mechanism that reduces excessive blood cholesterol levels in humans

According to the researchers, the humanized liver model can be used immediately by pharmaceutical companies seeking to evaluate the safety of experimental drugs designed to treat chronic diseases.

“Our long-term goal is to find ways to predict, prevent and treat all liver diseases, which have such an enormous impact on individuals,” the authors said.

Fatty liver disease

A study team at MedUni Vienna has identified the role of a specific subtype of macrophages (white blood cells) in progressive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. As part of the immune system, these cells have a protective function against fibrosis and cirrhosis of the liver. At the same time, they are useful as biomarkers of liver disease progression since they can be measured using a blood test.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common chronic liver diseases worldwide and is estimated to affect approximately 30% of the European population. Chronic non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can develop into irreversible liver cirrhosis, which can only be cured with liver transplantation. Therefore, it is particularly important to identify patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease early.

The pathogenesis (development) of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, especially advanced steatohepatitis (NASH, also: non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis), is associated with profound changes in the immune cells of the liver. Recently, increased accumulation of a subtype of macrophages expressing high levels of the TREM2 receptor has been described in fatty liver disease.

The role of TREM2-positive macrophages in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease was previously unknown. The research team at MedUni Vienna led by Christoph Binder and Tim Hendrikx from the Department of Laboratory Medicine was able to demonstrate in an animal model that these specific macrophages have a protective function in fibrosis, a precursor to liver cirrhosis.

These cells are found in greater numbers in the areas of the liver affected by hepatic inflammation associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, where they accumulate especially in areas of cell damage and fibrosis.

The interdisciplinary study team also demonstrated in bone marrow transplant models that hematopoietic TREM2 deficiency prevents efficient fat accumulation and breakdown of excess connective tissue (extracellular matrix), leading to increased steatohepatitis, cell death and fibrosis.

Therefore, TREM2-positive macrophages play an important protective function in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, where they prevent fat accumulation, inflammatory processes and disease progression towards liver fibrosis.

“It may be possible to develop new therapeutic approaches to treat fatty liver disease by improving this protective function of TREM2-positive macrophages,” said Florentina Porsch, co-author of the study.

TREM2 exists both as a membrane receptor on cells and as a soluble form (sTREM2) detectable in the blood. The role of this soluble form in the immune system is not yet clear.

The authors of the study found that it is useful in patients to determine the current state of the disease and helps to distinguish between different stages of fatty liver hepatitis much better than previously known biomarkers used in clinical practice.

“The soluble form of TREM2 is an excellent biomarker for identifying and staging advanced liver disease, which can progress from fatty liver disease to incurable cirrhosis if left untreated,” explains first author Tim Hendrikx from the Department of Laboratory Medicine at MedUni Vienna .

How fatty liver disease turns into liver cancer

A research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported finding that a metabolic regulatory mechanism may play a role in the malignant transformation of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis into liver cancer.

Fatty liver, just like its name, is a common liver disease characterized by excessive accumulation of fat in its cells.

There were two categories of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) being the one explored by the team.

Gradually taking the main part of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progresses step by step, among which non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, usually called NASH, is the key stage, as it can turn into liver cancer.

The team was curious about the twist. They were planning to conduct a study to reveal the mechanism by which non-alcoholic steatohepatitis progresses to liver cancer.

Their work began with a mouse model that mimics the development of human fatty liver disease by studying changes in gene expression information that occur at various stages of NAFLD progression.

At each stage of the disease, they conducted more in-depth analyzes of differential expressions of genes and changes in the gene set.

Then they found that cancer signaling was broadly activated during NASH. Furthermore, fatty acid metabolism that was regulated by the LPL/FABP4/CPT1 signaling axis was specifically upregulated.

The two could work together to promote the formation of tumor-initiating cells and thus initiate malignant transformation.

Based on these analyses, the team conducted further laboratory studies, which demonstrated that inhibition of the LPL/FABP4/CPT1 signaling axis effectively inhibited liver tumor growth in vivo.

Furthermore, in vitro cellular experiments confirmed that targeted inhibition of the metabolic axis significantly reduces the self-renewal and proliferation capacity of liver cancer stem cells.

The team believes that inhibiting the fatty acid metabolic signaling axis may prevent NAFLD from developing into liver cancer, shedding new light on the prevention of NASH-related liver cancer.