The statement issued by the NATO-led peacekeeping forces in Kosovo “KFOR” came the day after Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced the purchase and delivery of Bayraktar TB-2 drones from Turkey..

“With regard to the use of drones of all classes and related restrictions, including the Bayraktar TB-2 drones…the commander of the peacekeeping forces in Kosovo is the primary authority in Kosovo’s airspace,” KFOR’s statement said.“.

Tensions remain high in Kosovo following months of unrest in predominantly Serb regions in the north, including riots that left more than 30 “infidels” injured during a clash with ethnic Serb protesters in May..

Kurti is due to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this week in Brussels, which is putting increasing pressure on both sides to contain tensions..

On Sunday, Kurti posted on social media pictures of him standing next to the new marchers.

“We have added Bayraktar TB-2 drones to our army’s arsenal, which we bought from Turkey!”.

“Kosovo is now safer and always prouder!”.

The government seeks to transform its Kosovo Security Forces into an army of 5,000 plus 3,000 reservists..

The Kosovo Security Forces handle civilian operations such as firefighting and explosive ordnance disposal as well as search and rescue missions..

However, “KFOR” is the highest security institution in Kosovo, with 4,500 members from 27 countries distributed among members of the alliance and its partner..

The peacekeeping force has been stationed in Kosovo since the end of the war (1998-1999) between ethnic Albanian fighters seeking independence and Serb forces..

Kosovo has an ethnic Albanian majority, but ethnic Serbs predominate in several municipalities in the northern parts near the border with Serbia..

The north has witnessed divisions and unrest since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Belgrade, along with China and Russia, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.