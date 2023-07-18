The waiting time for passing through the Crimean bridge from Krasnodar reached two hours

The waiting time in line at the Krymsky Bridge from the Krasnodar Territory is about two hours from the moment you enter it until the end of the inspection. Writes about it TASS.

According to the source, the traffic was launched in one lane in reverse mode. Only a few cars are allowed to the checkpoint. After passing through, a convoy of about 50 cars is formed to overcome the damaged area. Inspection with a small number of things is 5-10 minutes.

Earlier it became known that the passage on the Crimean bridge is open in two lanes, except for the reverse at the damaged section. The attack took place on Monday, July 17th. The bridge was attacked by Ukrainian surface drones.