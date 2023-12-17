Sunday, December 17, 2023
NATO | Turkey's Erdogan visits Hungary and meets Orban

December 17, 2023
in World Europe
NATO | Turkey's Erdogan visits Hungary and meets Orban

Possible topics of discussion for the decision-makers may include Sweden's NATO membership application.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives today for a visit to Hungary, a NATO ally. During his visit, Erdogan will meet the Hungarian president Katalin Novak too and the Prime Minister Viktor Orbansays Daily Sabah.

On the day of the visit, Monday, the friendship treaty between the two countries turns one hundred years old. Relations between the two countries were normalized after the First World War in December 1923.

Possible topics of discussion for the decision-makers may include Sweden's NATO membership application. Turkey and Hungary are the last NATO countries that have not yet accepted Sweden's membership in the military alliance.

