But like every year, the time comes to decide which of all these were the best of the best. Although the decision was somewhat difficult, here we leave you our Top 5 best games of 2023, from your favorite site, TierraGamer

The best games of 2023 for the TierraGamer team

Number 5 – Starfield, Bethesda continues to give us games that hook us for hours

Fans of Bethesda games know what they're getting into. Long and expansive stories with a high potential to catch you. With Starfield we have the same but with new features.

The new sci-fi setting makes you feel like a real space explorer. If you don't spend much time exploring the far reaches of the galaxy, you're sure to be coming up with your best spaceship designs.

Source: Bethesda.

The main story is really interesting, but the thousands of narratives we found in the side missions are what kept us coming back for more.

Of course, being such a great experience, it falls victim to several programming errors here and there. However, we cannot deny that it is one of the games to which we dedicate the most time, with pleasure, in 2023.

Number 4 -Baldur's Gate 3

Of course we couldn't leave one of the best games of 2023 off the list. After all Baldur's Gate 3 came to show that classic RPGs can still be very striking.

The best thing about this game is its story and how it can change according to the player's decisions. Which guarantees that absolutely no one will have the same experience.

Source: Larian Studios.

In addition, its dice system adds a certain chance. You never know what awaits you, whether you will be able to convince a guard to let you pass or whether you will end up orphaning a little owl baby.

If you give it the chance, Baldur's Gate 3 is one of those games that gives you hundreds of hours of gameplay with a compelling story. We didn't put it higher on the list because we feel it's not as accessible to new players.

They have several quite complex systems that require a lot of your time and attention to get the most out of them.. But we admit that once you overcome that barrier, you find yourself with a gem that could make you addicted to RPGs.

Number 3 – Final Fantasy XVI, one of the longest-running sagas in gaming, still has a lot to give.

For Final Fantasy XVI, its developers decided to give a couple of twists to the saga by adding combat more focused on action and a more mature story. The result was very gratifying. As for the narrative, it has a very interesting one that feels like it combines the best of Game of Thrones with a kaiju show. All while there is an interesting mystery to solve in the background.

As for combat, this is very active, colorful and is one of those games that constantly invites you to experiment. The skills that our protagonist can use are very varied and give a certain complexity to the battles.

Source: Square Enix.

Finally we cannot leave aside their great fights between eikons. Each fight between these powerful beings fills you with emotion and the best thing is that they give you control so you have an adrenaline rush.

One of the additions that we liked the most was the inclusion of objects that make the experience easier so that anyone can enjoy this great adventure regardless of their experience in the gaming world.

Number 2.- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The years we waited for the sequel to Breath of the Wild They were totally worth it Tears of the Kingdoma sequel that far surpassed its predecessor.

Here we encountered a series of new powers that made traveling through Hyrule more fun and also gave us ample opportunity to use our ingenuity and creativity.

Source: Nintendo.

It also manages to make a very good combination between past and present Zelda games. Well, it brought back the themed dungeons but added different paths to complete them. Which gives enormous agency to the player.

Of course it expanded the open world of Hyrule much more with a lot of side quests, secrets, building plans, shrines and so on.

Tears of the Kingdom It gives you a lot of content and fun for your money and it doesn't get too complicated doing so. Anyone interested can simply take control and get lost in the realm for hours on end. Although it can also be a little unfocused for its own good.

Number 1 – Alan Wake II, the one that showed that games can be much more

After 13 years, Remedy Entertainment gave us the sequel to Alan Wake, one of their most interesting games, and they made good use of their time as they gave us a very well-kept title.

Its shift to full-fledged survival horror gave it more room to get darker. Plus their decision to give us a second protagonist in the form of Saga Anderson made it feel like having two games in one.

Each of the protagonists is controlled basically the same, but they have their own differences. Saga puts us in the role of detectives, while with Alan we must change the scenarios with the help of our writing.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Graphically it is one of the most beautiful games today. In terms of story, it has one of the best in video games with a non-linear narrative that keeps you hooked from beginning to end. Not to mention that it invites you to constantly switch between characters to get the whole picture.

Remedy took the opportunity to give us a very experimental work. It combines live-action scenes, storytelling through songs and technical capabilities that have not been seen before in video games. We not only consider Alan Wake II as a fairly solid game, but as the 2023 title that most shows the potential of video games as a medium that goes beyond simple entertainment.

What did you think of our top? Do you agree with our choices? Tell us in the comments!

