NATO | The United States says that Finland and Sweden are ready to join NATO

of the United States The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Finland and Sweden are ready to join NATO, reports news agency Reuters.

“Sweden and Finland are ready to join NATO because of their military capabilities. … and also because the countries are highly developed democratic states”, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ned Price said at a press conference.

The Foreign Ministry made its comments after the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Mondaythat Sweden should not expect to get Turkey’s support for joining NATO after the Koran was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

On Saturday in the organized demonstration, a Danish far-right politician who opposes Islam Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

The Swedish police had given permission for the demonstration to be held despite Turkey’s opposition.

Because of the demonstration, the Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson’s the visit to Turkey planned for this week will not take place. This was previously reported by the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (vihr) says that the dialogue between Sweden and Turkey has been maintained despite the weekend demonstrations.

According to Haavisto, Finland and Sweden are trying to get the countries’ and Turkey’s tripartite negotiations together again as soon as possible.