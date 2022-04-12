NATO | Sanna Marin’s decision on Finland’s NATO to Iltalehti: “I would talk about weeks rather than months”

Marin does not believe that a complete consensus on the NATO issue will be reached, but “the greatest possible unanimity would be absolutely essential,” he says.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) evaluates Iltalehti in an interviewthat Finland’s NATO solution will happen soon: “I would talk about weeks rather than months.”

Marin says he has said before that it must be possible to make decisions on the NATO application this spring: “Carefully but promptly.”

Marin does not believe that a complete consensus on the NATO issue will be reached, but “the greatest possible unanimity would be absolutely essential,” he says.

According to the newspaper, Marin will state his position before the next meeting of the SDP party council. The meeting is expected to take place in early May.

Marin defends possible NATO membership by providing security, as Article 5 obliges other member states to assist and will assist in the event of an attack on a member state.

“Of course, this brings security, and I personally see that it also has a preventive effect,” Marin told Iltalehti.

Government publish on wednesday 13 April Foreign and security policy report on security policy.

The report does not say whether Finland should join NATO, but it speaks directly about the threat to Russia.

The report begins a historic process in Parliament, during which MPs will be able to review the pros and cons of joining NATO.

