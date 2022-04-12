We cannot deny the impact on the culture that dragon ball. The most successful creation of Akira toriyama it is also one of the best-known works of manga and anime. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know who they are Goku and some of the adventures he has had over the years.

With this fame it is not uncommon to see different people pay homage to dragon ball in many creative ways. We recently saw how a baby celebrated his birthday like a saiyan. Now we have a little boy who used this work as the perfect material to create a poem.

For you the mountain, for me the sea, take off Dragon Ball I’m going to watch

Via Twitter a primary school teacher shared a rather curious work. After a class dedicated to poetry, the teacher began to qualify the poems of his students. To his surprise he found one evidently inspired by dragon ball. Best of all, it does rhyme very well.

The poem says: ‘You are beautiful as a rose and your scent is jasmine, but there is nothing more powerful than a Super Saiyan‘. Reading these words surely filled the professor with pride and grace who decided to share it on his social networks. He also indicated that it is because of things like this that he does not leave teaching. Surely the teacher is also a fan of dragon ball.

The tweet with the poem became very viral, with thousands of comments and retweets. He even got a response from Mario Castaneda. The voice actor who gave life to Goku in almost all the productions of dragon ball He indicated that he applauded their creativity. If this news reached the boy, he would surely be filled with emotion.

The event seems to have united the entire community as the comments are full of positivity, something rare in Twitter. Let’s hope that this young author has a promising future in the field of poetry. maybe even toriyama I called him to make a whole book with his poems. What did you think of this boy’s creativity? Moreover, leave your own poems of dragon ball on the comments. This is how we go viral.

