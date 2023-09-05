HThe air force chiefs of 14 European NATO countries also met in the north of the republic this Tuesday to discuss future air defense and anti-aircraft defence. In Todendorf, a few kilometers east of Kiel, they were also shown the most modern short- and medium-range air defense system currently in use in Ukraine, the Iris-T SLM system from Diehl Defence.

The Bundeswehr has an interest in spreading this weapon system as far as possible within NATO, which reduces its own costs and increases interoperability, i.e. joint use. For this purpose, a training center is being set up in Todendorf, which will help the exhausted German air defense back into business, but can also be available to partners. The future six German weapon systems, which can engage targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers with rockets, are to be stationed here.