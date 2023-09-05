US President Biden to meet PM Modi in India

US President Joe Biden will hold talks in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will also raise issues of aid to developing countries, climate and technology at the G20 summit. The broadcast of the briefing by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is available on YouTubechannel of the White House.

The bilateral meeting will take place on September 8, and on September 9-10, the American leader will take part in the official sessions of the summit. “Going to New Delhi, we are focused on helping developing countries and making progress in key areas for Americans: from climate to technology,” Sullivan said.