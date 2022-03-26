NATO | President Niinistö in Yle: NATO would give Finland “the most adequate security”

The President of the Republic said in Yle Ykkösaam that he had helped the Ukrainians himself “through a bank account”.

NATO membership would be “the most adequate security” for Finland, said the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on Saturday morning in Yle’s Ykkösaamu program.

“It doesn’t really seem to exist anymore,” Niinistö said.

Presidential according to him, the greatest benefit of NATO membership would be the preventive effect of membership. He thinks that Russia would not go to try it and that it will survive even after the war in Ukraine.

“I think that’s clearly the biggest factor. The second factor is perhaps the image side, which considerably strengthens the situation in Finland. ”

Niinistö believes that membership would “permanently” increase tensions on the Finnish-Russian border.

“That’s a clear thing.”

Niinistö considers it important that decision-makers and the general public in Finland understand what can happen during a possible application for NATO membership. Finland should therefore think in advance about how Russia’s various actions should be responded to.

According to the President, Russia can also target “violent” violations in Finland.

“And now, if we think that the world may be divided into a slightly more intense, two-camp position, then the space for those who are not permanently part of the camps may shrink. This is my perception, ”Niinistö said.

NATO It has been constantly emphasized that the NATO door is open to Finland. However, Finland has been concerned that one of NATO’s 30 member states could overturn Finland’s possible application.

However, Niinistö recalled the importance of the United States in NATO. In NATO, the United States is leading the views, the president pointed out.

Read more: Would Finland’s road to NATO be a hotbed? One of the strongest countries in the military alliance may stand in the way of membership

Niinistö also commented on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its current phase.

Russia announced on Friday that the first phase of its attack would be over and that its targets are, in fact, in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

“The first conclusion is whether that statement is true. After all, the demolition work continues in Mariupol and it must be remembered that Mariupol is not included in the Donbass region, ”Niinistö said.

Fierce fighting is currently taking place in Mariupol, and Russia has systematically destroyed the city and killed civilians still there.

Read more: Mariupol becomes fired cars and broken people telling of hunger, fear, death – “Hell that can never be forgiven for Russia”

“What at least makes me think is Mariupol and the corridor for Crimea, which has clearly been Russia’s military focus. When it is not included in the Donbass, will the measures be stopped there as well? I strongly doubt that. ”

According to Niinistö, it is healthy to keep a little doubt about Russia.

Russian troop attacks in the northern part of Ukraine towards the capital, Kiev, have come to a halt and the Russians have even had to retreat.

“To my eyes, it looks like a pretty big failure,” Niinistö said.

The president suspects that Russia’s announcement on Thursday of the end of the first phase of the attack may be an explanation for the home public.

“For a long time now, Russia’s messages have been a bit like the opposite, meaning that we heard assurances along the turn of the year until February that there were no plans to attack. Here again is the place of that healthy doubt. When there is one experience, then that doubt continues. ”

Finland announced this week that it would send more armed aid to Ukraine at the request of Ukrainians. This is the second aid package sent by Finland.

According to Niinistö, the third arms shipment may also come into question.

“It depends a lot on the need and what is going to happen there, but it certainly has the capacity to do so.

Niinistö also had a question from the public about how he himself has personally helped the Ukrainians.

“Last time through a bank account,” Niinistö replied.

“I have wanted a little support from those Finns who are now accepting the people and also directly from Ukraine.”