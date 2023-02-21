NATO | Finland is “getting stuck” – Biden has already made this clear several times

President Biden has used the same statement Finland “gets stuck” at least four times since Finland decided to apply for NATO membership last May.

He did it again!

President of the United States Joe Biden gave a speech today in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. Biden began by talking about the unity of the West and the importance of defending democracy.

About half an hour later, he said:

“He [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir Putin] I thought that I would get the Finnishization of NATO, but I got Finland’s ‘Natification’.”

The word “Natoisation” is a kind of pun on the English word “Finlandisation”.

June 17th Biden gave an interview to the news agency AP in his office in the White House. The reporter was interested in how Biden makes decisions in such special world political times.

In his long-winded response, Biden speculated on what would have happened to Europe if Ukraine had not succeeded in stopping Russia.

According to the direct transcription of the interview, he also said this:

“…Putin said he’s going because he doesn’t want them to join NATO. And, uh, he wanted NATO to become Finnish. He got Finland nattot, instead. (Laughter). No, I’m serious.”

NATO the summit was held last June in Madrid.

Due to Finland’s foreign policy, the president was there Sauli NiinistöMinister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green) and then Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

During the summit, President Biden held a joint press conference with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with.

“[Putin] wanted Europe to become Finnish. He got Finland in tatters,” Biden stated at the press conference.

August 9th Biden signed the accession documents for NATO, the military alliance of Finland and Sweden. In his speech to the US Congress, the statement slipped out of his mouth again. Finland’s accession to NATO caused both laughter and applause at the congress.

At the end of January, Biden announced that the United States would send Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.

And again.

“Putin wanted NATO to become Finnish, but instead he got a NATOized Finland.”