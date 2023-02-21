In the supermarket it is not for sale or very expensive: the cauliflower. In Spain, where cultivation takes place in winter, it was too cold for the vegetable to grow.

Just ask the brothers Teun and Manus Laan from Andijk, who have many hectares of cauliflower fields around Seville. Every winter between November and May – through their company Westfresh – ten million cauliflowers come this way. “It was too hot until mid-December, then it got too wet, and in January it was too cold again. And every time it was extreme”, says Teun Laan. “Weather conditions are getting a little more friendly now.”

Cauliflowers cannot withstand too cold and too wet weather, which is why they are not grown in the Netherlands in the winter, but come from countries such as Spain, France and Italy. The harvest is very disappointing everywhere in Europe, which customers notice in the supermarket. Jumbo does not sell cauliflower online, according to the website. At Albert Heijn it costs 2.99 euros each. At the beginning of December it was still a euro cheaper.

4 or 5 euros

Ruud Slagter of the cauliflower company of the same name, also from Andijk, cannot ignore the high prices. “It is extreme, especially on the free market. The purchase price for six cauliflowers was 20 euros, which actually never happens. They are now available at the greengrocer for 4 or 5 euros.”

The fact that they are still cheaper in the supermarket is, according to Slagter, due to price agreements that the supermarket makes. “For example, they agree to buy a hundred cauliflowers, but only fifty are delivered. To supplement, they go to the free market, just like the greengrocer does. In the end, the cauliflowers are relatively expensive in the supermarket, but not as expensive as at the greengrocer.”

According to Remon de Kleine, sales employee at vegetable wholesaler Postuma, the biggest peak is behind us. He has already seen prices drop to a normal level. "You will notice it first at the specialty store, and only then at the supermarket. Those are somewhat unwieldy chains, which are less able to switch quickly."

Albert Heijn says that vegetables such as cauliflower, but also tomatoes and bell peppers, are always a bit more expensive in the winter. “It’s no different than in other years.”