Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO carries out chemical and nuclear defense maneuvers, what is it about?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World
0
NATO carries out chemical and nuclear defense maneuvers, what is it about?

Close


Close

NATO troops

Canadian soldiers with NATO flags (file photo).

Photo:

EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Canadian soldiers with NATO flags (file photo).

Some 600 soldiers from the Atlantic Alliance participate in these military exercises.

Some 600 NATO troops will participate from this Saturday until September 29 in the “Toxic Trip” exercise (“Toxic Journey”, in English), which will take place at the Belgian air base of Koksije (west) and which tests the defense of the Atlantic Alliance against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks.

See also  Colombo, Atalanta on the jewel of Milan: heir to Hojlund outright

Forces from 18 countries will participate in these “large-scale” maneuvers, including allies such as Spain and partners such as Austria and South Korea, indicated the Belgian Ministry of Defense in a statement reported in the newspaper “Le Soir”.

Sweden, a future ally awaiting ratification by Hungary and Turkey to become a full member of NATO, will also participate.

The objective of “Toxic Trip” is to put into practice and harmonize passive defense techniques and procedures in “realistic scenarios” in the face of these four types of threats in the country hosting the exercise and, by extension, throughout the territory of NATO. .

Troops

NATO troops belonging to the French army.

Photo:

Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The idea is that, in the event of a real threat anywhere in the world, action and cooperation can be “even better and faster,” according to the Belgian ministry. The capabilities that will be tested include the evacuation and decontamination of personnel and equipment, vehicles and aircraft in particular.

The Belgian ministry points out that, in recent years, chemical or biological agents have been used against military and civilian personnel, and that they consider that this type of threat is likely to increase in the future.

See also  Spain: the PP leads the results, but no block reaches the majority to govern

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#NATO #carries #chemical #nuclear #defense #maneuvers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
About 500 people were detained in Yerevan during two days of protests

About 500 people were detained in Yerevan during two days of protests

Recommended

No Result
View All Result