A deputy from the opposition “Armenia” faction, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, said during a rally on September 22 that during two days of protests in Yerevan against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the police detained about 500 people.

“Yesterday and today, about 500 people were taken to police stations. The police are using force, fabricated criminal cases are being initiated,” the Telegram channel quotes Saghatelyan Sputnik Armenia.

#people #detained #Yerevan #days #protests