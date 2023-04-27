The countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and their partners have already delivered 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles to Ukraine, announced this Thursday the secretary general of the military allianceJens Stoltenberg.

(Also: The end of Kim Jong Un? What the new threat from Washington means)

The deliveries, he added, also contained “other equipment including huge amounts of ammunition“, in addition to the training of” another nine armored brigades.

NATO countries completed training and armed more than 9 new brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg said. According to him, 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and huge amounts of ammunition have already been delivered to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2cbRaePYzY — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 27, 2023

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

According to Stoltenberg, this volume of deliveries leaves Ukraine “in a very strong position to continue to regain territory.”

All this, he said, it represents “more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine.”

“Our message is clear: NATO will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We must stay the course and continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win,” Stoltenberg told a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

(Also: What Zelensky and Xi Jinping said in their first talk since the start of the war)

Stoltenberg added that during the NATO summit in Lithuania in July, the alliance it intends to expand its support to Ukraine with a “multi-year support plan”.

At the same time, he indicated, at that summit the allies will discuss ways of distributing the weight of maintain this warlike support, “because in a more dangerous world we must invest more and better in our defense”.

The United States will give 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

It is Ukraine that decides what are the conditions for holding peace talks

In Stoltenberg’s view, however, the bloc should “never underestimate Russia.” The Russian army, he assured, mobilized more ground forces and seems “willing to send thousands of soldiers, with very high levels of casualties.”

(Read: Thousands of Venezuelan and Haitian migrants stranded on the border of Peru and Chile)

During the press conference, Stoltenberg welcomed the telephone conversation held the day before between the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, and the Chinese leader Xi Jimping, in whichBoth talked about an eventual negotiated solution to the conflict.

The Ukrainian offensive is expected to begin in a few weeks, which seeks to recover territories dominated by Russian forces. Photo: AFP/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK

“Maybe this war will end at the negotiating table”he said, although he added that “it is Ukraine who decides what are the conditions for holding peace talks and what format these contacts should have.”

For Stoltenberg, “any possibility” of a meaningful peace negotiation requires Ukraine to have the military might to indicate to the Russian government “that it will not win on the battlefield”.



(More news: Is Joe Biden too old for the Presidency? Americans think)

Beijing’s initiative in promoting peace negotiations “does not change the fact that China has not condemned Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”Stoltenberg added.

AFP