Italy’s run in the Nations League ends in the quarterfinals, in the Final Eight in Arlington, Texas. Mazzanti’s team slams against a Turkey (coached by the Conegliano coach Daniele Santarelli) much more prepared against the block who doesn’t hesitate to crash the match from the very first exchanges while the Azzurri lose too easily. The semifinals are therefore Poland-China and the United States-Türkiye.

Italy-Türkiye 0-3 (20-25, 15-25, 18-25)

Mazzanti lined up Bosio-Nwakalor, Sylla-Villani, Danesi-Mazzaro, Fersino free. Turkey with Sahin-Vargas, Aydin-Karakurt, Gunes-Erdem, Orge free Turkey very prepared to block against the blues. Nwakalor canceled, Villani unravels better and the Bosio-Mazzaro agreement is always discreet but it is not enough, forcing Italy to make a run up. Karakurt also holds up well in reception allowing Santarelli to take advantage of the combined firepower of him and Vargas who closes the set without problems. The trend does not change in the second set with the blues too predictable in attack and always well marked against the block. Nwakalor remains out of the game and it becomes easy for the Turks to control the game and lead which becomes abysmal (+10) digging insecurities into the blue field. Mazzanti inserts Omoruyi and Degradi for Sylla and Villani, then also the Gennari-Malual diagonal but Turkey also takes the second set without problems. In the third Mazzanti puts Degradi back on the field for Sylla but the 5-1 start for Turkey is symptomatic of a match Italy has never entered. Even the subsequent changes weren’t enough to find a different trend in the match and the match went to the Turks.