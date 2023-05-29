On Tuesday 30 May at 4 pm, the blues will be on the field in Antalya in the first stage. Three weeks, twelve games to qualify for the Final Eight

A two-month volleyball marathon featuring all the best national teams in the world organized in various parts of three continents and which includes its grand finale in the United States (for women, men in Poland). It is the synthesis of the Volleyball Nations League which begins facing Thailand in Turkey. And, in the season leading up to the European Championships and the qualifiers in Paris 2024, he promises to give very precise indications. The VNL is articulated over three weeks plus a final phase in which the first eight participate with a guaranteed place for the organizing countries. For many nations it is a valuable training ground for growing new players but without getting too distracted since every match won contributes to the international ranking. Each nation has a roster of thirty players to draw from each week. Here is a vademecum to follow Mazzanti's girls.

The calendar — First week (Antalya, Türkiye) May 30:Italy-Thailand at 4 pm June 1: Poland-Italy at 4 pm June 2: United States-Italy at 7 pm June 3: Turkey-Italy at 7 pm

Second week (Hong Kong) June 14: Italy-Bulgaria at 11 am June 15: Dominican Republic-Italy at 2.30 pm June 17: Netherlands-Italy at 11 am June 18: Italy-China at 2.30 pm

Third week (Bangkok, Thailand)June 28: Brazil-Italy at 3.30 pm June 30: Canada-Italy at 8 am July 1: Italy-Croatia at 8 am July 2: Italy-Japan at 12 noon

Final Eight in Arlington (USA) Quarters 12 July at 11pm; 13 July at 2.30, 17.30, 21. Semi-finals 15 July at 23; 16 July at 2.30. Finals 16 July 3-4 place at 21; 17 July 1-2 place at 0.30

Formula — Each of the 16 participating teams plays 12 matches in three weeks at the end of which a single ranking is drawn up based on matches won, points, set ratio and points ratio. The top eight go to the Final Eight. The United States and Poland have a guaranteed place as organizing countries

The blue ones — Here is the list of 30 players from which the coach can draw for this event

Setters: Francesca Bosio, Giulia Gennari, Ilaria Battistoni, Rachele Morello, Alessia Orro Opposites: Sylvia Nwakalor, Ekaterina Antropova, Adhouljok Malual, Giorgia Frosini, Paola Egonu crushers: Miriam Sylla, Loveth Omoruyi, Francesca Villani, Alice Degradi, Sofia D'Odorico, Rebecca Piva, Caterina Bosetti, Elena Pietrini Plants: Anna Danesi, Marina Lubian, Sarah Fahr, Federica Squarcini, Alessia Mazzaro, Linda Nwakalor, Emma Graziani, Cristina Chirichella free: Eleonora Fersino, Beatrice Parrocchiale, Sara Panetoni, Monica De Gennaro

The prices — For each match: Winning team $9,500 Losing team $4,250

Team prizes in the final stage 1st Place $1,000,000 2nd Place $500,000 3rd Place $300,000 4th Place $180,000 5th Place $130,000 6th Place $85,000 7th Place $65,000 8th Place $40,000 Total: $2,300,000

Individual prizes in the final stage MVP: $30,000. Top Setter: $10,000. Best Opposite: $10,000. Top Spikers (2): $10,000. Top Centers (2): $10,000. Best Free: $10,000

Where to see it — Sky will broadcast Italy’s matches live. All the matches of the blue and of the VNL in general will be broadcast in live streaming as well as any matches played in the Final 8 scheduled in Arlington (USA) from 12 to 17 July, on the Volleyball World TV platform – welcome.volleyballworld.tv

May 29, 2023 (change May 29, 2023 | 2:19 pm)

