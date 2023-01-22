With more than triple the territory affected by the drought At the start of this year, compared to the beginning of 2022, the National Water Commission is preparing the publication of a new emergency declaration for this phenomenon, the third in a row.

In a General Agreement for the Start of Emergency due to the Occurrence of Severe, Extreme or Exceptional Drought in Basins for 2023, the project of which was published yesterday by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer), the temporary assignment of water rights for industrial and agricultural uses to guarantee the supply for domestic and urban public use.

“The water authority will verify that the volumes that are

temporarily transfer or assign delivered directly to the distribution network in coordination with the operating agency, as long as the emergency subsists,” he says.

In order to guarantee the water supply for urban domestic and public use, it adds, the Conagua will be able to execute the transitory measures agreed with the representatives of the users in the Basin Councils that present conditions of severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

Similar agreements were published by Conagua in August 2021 and in July 2022.

“Our country is exposed to different hydrometeorological events severe, such as droughts, unpredictable phenomena that can occur in any area of ​​the territory and whose occurrence drastically reduces the volumes of water stored in the dams, putting the supply of drinking water at risk,” argues Conagua in the new project.

“The most important strategy to deal with its effects is for users to implement preventive and mitigation actions, and if necessary, the Commission (…) order transitory measures to guarantee urban domestic and public use in the face of said phenomenon. natural in its severe, extreme or exceptional modalities”.

And refer to the latest edition of the

Drought Monitor in Mexicopublished on January 19, to justify the declaration of emergency.

It details that 35.3 percent of the national territory registers some degree of insufficient rainfall. Meanwhile, 5.5 percent suffer from severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

In the first half of 2022 the proportions were 13.1 and 3.1, respectively.

The entities with the greatest proportion of their territory affected at the beginning of this year due to the range of drought from severe to exceptional are Querétaro, with 29.3 percent; Tamaulipas, with 22.8; Michoacan, with 22.7; Durango, with 19.7, and Hidalgo, with 18.1.

Three municipalities of Tamaulipas -Abasolo, San Fernando and Soto la Marina- register

extreme drought since last November.

The National Metereological Service He predicted that the country would register a rainfall deficit of 41.4 percent, compared to the historical average, in January; 38 percent, in February, and 43.6 percent, in March.

In fact, in the first half of this month the deficit rose to 48.4 percent.