Sébastien Ogier is back as King of Monte-Carlo, the only one entitled to the sporting throne, after just one season. In 2022 Sébastien Loeb had won for the eighth time, tying Ogier’s then-record, but this year the Gap champion took no prisoners.
The Toyota driver dominated the 91st edition of a rally held unexpectedly on almost completely dry asphalt … Continue reading
