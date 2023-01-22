Sébastien Ogier is back as King of Monte-Carlo, the only one entitled to the sporting throne, after just one season. In 2022 Sébastien Loeb had won for the eighth time, tying Ogier’s then-record, but this year the Gap champion took no prisoners.

