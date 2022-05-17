Textile artisans, researchers and cultural promoters from Mexico will celebrate the ‘National Meeting of the Sarape’ at the Netzahualcoyotl Workshop in Contla, Tlaxcala, from May 20 to 22.

The serape It is a national textile representation, which reflects the meeting of indigenous and European cultures, a symbol of union between the two that must be analyzed as an icon of Mexican culture.

Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Veracruz, Mexico City and Guerrero are part of the participating states in the meetingthey will share knowledge inherited from generation to generation.

Antonio Martínez, Secretary of State Culture stressed that the meeting will allow analysis, sharing experiences and new forms of cultural rescue, as well as the reappropriation of the creation of the serapeas national symbology.

Workshops, conferences, catwalks and an expo sale are the main activities of the meeting in the town of Contla, a place that preserves this textile activity with ancestral techniques, using natural fabrics and dyes and ancient iconography.

Modesto Nava Vegaweaver with more than 50 years of experience and Leticia Arroyo, teacher of natural dyes and author of the book Mexican natural dyes: their application in cotton, henquén and woolwill offer lectures open to the general public.

“It is important to revalue, preserve and protect the serapeappropriations and plagiarism that companies and designers have done without understanding the symbolism it represents” commented Ignacio Netzahualcoyotl, artisan tlaxcalan.

The serape fabric it is an important cultural activity in the national territory, it reinforces cultural, historical and anthropological aspects of a community.

The artisan highlighted “textiles are documents that tell the stages of life of many indigenous regions of Mexico, techniques and iconography unique in their type and region, in addition to the understanding of their worldview of life.”

