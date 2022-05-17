Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Welfare areas Sanna Svahn was elected Director of the Welfare Region of Western Uusimaa

May 17, 2022
in World Europe
City|Welfare areas

Three candidates advanced to the finals.

Western Uusimaa at its meeting on Tuesday, the regional council elected the director of the welfare area Sanna Svahninwho is currently the change director of the Western Uusimaa welfare area.

Svahn, PhD, is the director of the City of Espoo’s Welfare and Health Division, which has led the preparations for the SOTE reform in the region.

Seven people applied for the position of Welfare Area Director. Three candidates advanced to the final stage: Jukka LindbergSanna Svahn and Jan-Johannes Tollet. In the regional election, Lindberg received 9 votes, Svahn 67 and Tollet 2.

The post will be filled for a term of five years.

Western Uusimaa From next year, the welfare area will provide social and health services, emergency services and study psychology and curatorial services for the area’s approximately 475,000 inhabitants.

The bilingual welfare area employs about 9,000 people.

