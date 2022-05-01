A painting competition will celebrate the 214th anniversary of the National Press, in Brasília. The activity will take place in the gardens of the organ, on the 7th, from 9 am to 5 pm, with prizes for the first five places. In addition to encouraging cultural manifestations and the integration of the artistic community, the institution intends with the initiative to expand its historical collection.

Registration is free and must be done on the website of Imprensa Nacional www.in.gov.br, from the 2nd to the 6th of May, or, on the day of the event, May 7th, from 8 am to 8:45 am. According to the organization of the event, the material for the execution of the works must be taken by the participants.

According to the regulations, artists aged 18 or over, able to paint themes from the National Press, distributed in its premises, can participate in the competition. The works must be done with acrylic or oil painting techniques on canvas.

The works performed during the competition will be automatically donated to the National Press, regardless of being awarded.

Historic

The National Press is a body whose purpose is to publish, in the Official Gazette of the Union, information attributed to official acts of the federal public administration.

In addition, she works with graphic projects for official publications and coordinates activities at the museum and at the Biblioteca da Imprensa Nacional.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat