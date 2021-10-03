The National Center of Meteorology stated that the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” is stationed 60 km from the Omani coast in the Sea of ​​Oman at latitude 24.0 north and longitude 57.9 east. 100 to 125 km/h, the center of the cyclone is 205 km from the coast of Fujairah, and the speed of the cyclone is 10 km/h towards west-southwest.

The center said, “It is expected that the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the coming hours and continue to move towards the southwest, and it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm after entering land at four o’clock in the morning, and then weaken to a tropical depression at ten o’clock tomorrow morning.” .

The center expected the gradual flow of clouds to the eastern regions of the country, interspersed with some convective rainy clouds of varying intensity over some eastern and southeastern regions, including some regions of Al Ain and the southeastern and central regions. Low horizontal vision.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be turbulent to very turbulent, which may lead to the inundation of sea water in low areas on the eastern coast, as well as the Arabian Gulf Sea at times in the north.

The National Center of Meteorology noted that it follows the tropical situation around the clock and calls on the public to follow up on the bulletins and reports issued by it, and please follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities, provided that developments are received successively.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

