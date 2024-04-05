This Friday the National Lottery celebrated the Superior Draw No. 2801 allusive to the 35th anniversary of El Economista, a National newspaper where a grand prize of 17 million pesos is awarded.

The Superior Draw that is held on the weekends of each month takes place at 8:00 p.m. and is the only draw that offers a total prize pool of $51,833,200.00mxn.

60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00001 to 60000 participate in this draw. It is carried out in 2 Series and offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds.

Prize list of the Superior Draw No. 2801

It should be noted that the Superior Draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds that are divided into 700 direct prizes shown in the Prize List and 12,196 refunds.

To participate in the Superior Draw you can do so by purchasing a piece with a cost of 40 pesos or a series (20 pieces) of the Superior Draw is $800.

If you purchased a Cachito from the Superior Draw whose cost is $40, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $425,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 17 million pesos).

