From Guangzhou, the US Treasury Secretary asked Beijing to address the issue of the Asian giant's excessive manufacturing capacity, warning that this could cause “global economic disruption.” According to her, China has cornered world markets and has engaged in “unfair economic practices” that leave American companies at a disadvantage. Yellen met with her Chinese counterpart on the day, less than 24 hours after the presidents of both countries had a telephone meeting.