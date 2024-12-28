The National Lottery draw is usually held every Thursday and Saturday. However, there is one date on the lottery calendar that is immovable: December 22, which this year has fallen on a Sunday, to celebrate the Christmas draw.

It is for this reason that this saturdaythe next long-awaited moment, the draw is usually suspended. The same thing happened last Saturday the 21st, the day before the extraordinary Christmas draw.

The logistics involved in the Christmas draw, with the transfer of the drums to the Teatro Real, among other things, makes need a pause and a rest for the staff of the National Lottery Organization.

And when are National Lottery draws held again? Well, it won’t do it until next year. In reality, the first draw of the year will be next January 2, Thursday.

Later, on Monday the 6th, Three Kings’ Day, another of the most traditional extraordinary draws is held: the Child’s draw, which puts at stake a first prize of 2 million euros for the series.

And on Saturday, January 11, the Extraordinary Winter Draw is held, unofficially known as ‘Girl Draw’, because it is after El Niño, which puts a total of 105 million euros at stake.