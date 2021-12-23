Today

Thursday, December 23, 2021 the

National lottery that has distributed a first prize endowed with 600,000 euros to the series and 60,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number

03383. This first prize has fallen in xxxxxx. A second prize of 120,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 12,000 euros per tenth with the

56112 as the winning number. This second prize has played on XXXXXXXX.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the draw of the National lottery

entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes of your tenth:

In addition, the

withdrawals 3, 2 and 4, which are rewarded with the return that is equivalent to the 6 euros that the tenth one costs. A figure that amounts to 60 euros if you have the complete series.

AWARDS TABLE Date First prize Second prize 12/23/21 03383 56112 € 60,000 € 12,000

Two, three and four digit withdrawals



The draw also has nine two-figure withdrawals awarded with 12 euros per tenth (

120 euros to the series), ten three-digit withdrawals awarded 30 euros to the tenth (

300 euros to the series) and four four-digit withdrawals that are awarded 150 euros per tenth (

1,500 euros to the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three are

300 euros to the series; Y

120 euros to the series they go for the last two figures.

The approximations to the two main numbers are also rewarded. Exactly you can pocket

10,000 euros to the series Y

1,000 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and

5,540 euros Y

554 euros per tenth with the approach to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final number awarded, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and its celebration is once a year. In this raffle carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20%. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize less than

2,000 euros It can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by the

SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed. This applies to all the draws offered by State Lotteries and Betting such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery or Euromillions

see the results from THE TRUTH.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today's National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.