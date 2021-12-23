The man who attacked the son of the mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik and his friend was in a deranged state, probably using psychotropic substances. Such a motive for the attack in a conversation with the TV channel REN TV named the victim himself.

“I was climbing the staircase, a man came up to me. Most likely, he was under something. And he decided that we had come for him: most likely, he had a kukukh, ”said Datsik’s son.

According to the victim, the unknown hit him twice in the jaw area. After that, the young man ceased to be aware of what was happening and went into a fight.

“I no longer understood what was happening and tried to explain to him that we had not come for him. And then a fight broke out. And I didn’t do any physical harm to him, ”he explained.

Now the face of the young man is swollen and scarred. He also shared that he cannot eat normally.

The fact that the son of the MMA fighter Datsik was beaten at the entrance of a residential building in the Basmanny district in Moscow became known earlier that day. Doctors suspect that Datsik’s son received a concussion, the source said. In addition, the minor received multiple facial injuries.

According to the channel, law enforcement officers are checking the incident.