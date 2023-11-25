Valle del Cauca was proclaimed champion of the National Games that were closed yesterday in Manizales: it crushed Antioquia, the second; the usual rival, and kept an enormous distance from him on Bogota, third. She finished at the top of the medal table with 205 gold, 147 silver and 125 bronze (data taken at 4 in the afternoon).

​

It is worth highlighting the work, support, results and reciprocity of our athletes: they pleasantly surprised us

In addition, the red and white team retained the crown they won in the Bolívar games 2019: It is the ninth title, with which it becomes the department with the most National titles. Antioquia was left with eight.

“The work, support, results and reciprocity of our athletes is worth highlighting: they pleasantly surprised us. “Our athletes came out with the mentality of pure gold, the slogan of the delegation, of the entire team,” he told EL TIEMPO. Dayra Dorado, director of Indervalle.

The athlete María Lucelly Murillo won the gold medal at the National Games.

The triumph is the result of a government policy from years ago, outlined by the same political line of Governor Clara Luz Roldán, right hand of her predecessor, Dilian Francisca Toro.

The governorate invested about 160,000 million pesos in the last 12 months and it is estimated that it was more than 300,000 millionunofficially, in the last four years in the program Pure Gold Valley to support athletes, coaches and maintain preparation.

Valle’s victory was overwhelming compared to that of the 2019 Bolívar Games: that time they finished with a lead of 17 golds over Antioquia. Now the difference was 67 gold. Far away, Bogotá, with 103 golds, took third place.

🚶‍♂️🏆 With a look at the sky and a radiant smile, César Herrera celebrated his victory in the 35 km march of the #National games🥇🥈🥉. The yellow and red of #TeamBogotá They shone in the streets of Armenia, filling them with joy and pride. A memorable performance! pic.twitter.com/Y6hlKAsWdd — National and Paranational Games 2023 (@EjeCafetero2023) November 25, 2023

For the Paisas, the results in these fairs are discouraging: “Unfortunately, the results are below what was expected,” said Carlos Ignacio Uribe, manager of Indeportes.

Defeated controversy

They are sports that do not appear anywhere on the radar of what we are organizing in Colombia. That makes one doubt what the objective of the National Games is.

However, the leader criticized disciplines such as hapkido and underwater activities, competitions in which Valle swept: he won 36 golds. “These two sports distribute close to 50 medals and are not part of the Olympic cycle. We had the opportunity to send a communication to Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Olympic Committee about the inadequate management that occurred during these games and sports, in which more is earned through lawsuits and claims, and that is not the spirit of the games,” he pointed out.

Laura Sin, head of mission of the Bogotá team, also joined Antioquia’s complaint about the advantages in some disciplines.

“They are sports that do not appear anywhere on the radar of what we are organizing in Colombia. That makes one doubt what the objective of the National Games is. “It makes no sense to win games through lawsuits, because it loses the pure essence of the sport,” he said, adding that his delegation denounced behavior that he described as “strange” in some sports.

We seek generational renewal. We may not have the results as expected from the outside, because for the majority it was their first time in these fairs.

“There were weigh-ins behind closed doors in certain sports, fights or comments heard in the stands, referring to the athletes who were on the field. These are things that do not feed Colombian sports. We have to train upright, comprehensive athletes: a war off the field is of no use to them“said the head of the Bogotá mission, who revealed that she is going to send a document with ‘suggestions’ to the Ministry of Sports. In this regard, the director of Indeportes Valle commented: “The demands are normal and fall within the same powers.”

The comparative results of Bogotá in practice show stagnation. He explained that the Idrd prioritized the generational renewal of athletes. That was an “intentional decision” for which, they claim, the goals were minor and calculated.

“26 percent of our delegation is minors. We increase the participation of women. Our delegation was made up of 869 athletes, of which 412 are women. We seek generational renewal. We may not have the results as expected from the outside, because for most it was their first time in these events, but it is a long-term project in which, possibly, those medals and those results will be reflected in 2027.” , he claimed.

Regarding the number of medals from Bogotá, the official stated: “We are within the projection. Let’s say that there has been an exponential growth in the achievement of gold medals compared to what happened in 2019. There is not a big difference to say: ‘Bogotá did terrible’”.Valle was the clear winner, and by landslide…

Medals table

National Games medal table. Photo: Ministry of Sports

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

