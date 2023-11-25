Two perfect seasons in home runs, six points in two games. Two teams that are excited about a title League: one defends him and the other hopes to recover him after seven and a half years. Millonarios and Medellín play this Sunday the first of two games that could define the place in the final of quadrangular B. The game will be seen by Win Sports +from 4 in the afternoon.

I have a group that is pending and capable of recovering and facing the complicated duel with Medellín

National and America, without points after two days, they look out of the corner of their eye at what happens this afternoon in El Campin. The blues arrive with 180 additional minutes of load in their legs, after competing for the Colombia Cup title that, finally, they lost in shots from the penalty spot against their historical rival of recent times, the same one against whom they won the League in June.

There were two draws and a penalty shootout that could have hit the blue physique. It will be necessary to see if the spirit too. Alberto Gamero, the coach of Millonarios, believes that the Cup is behind us and that the team is not going to fail.



“This team has learned to go through many stages in football. This is not going to diminish us, I have a group that is attentive and capable of recovering and facing the complicated duel with Medellín. Now that I entered the dressing room I saw the strong group. This team will continue competing. There remains that feeling that we are strong, that we are not sad and that this team, by losing the final, is not going to fall,” Gamero said at a press conference after the duel against Nacional.

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

The charge that Kevin Mier saved Edgar Guerra He left Millonarios without a title in the Cup. Macalister Silvathe team captain, had to take on the role of leader in the dressing room. “I told Guerra to raise his head because he is brave. Brave is the one who has the gallantry to stop and kick there, risking what was being risked. We must continue, we continue in the victories and now in the defeats. This is part of football,” he recalled.

Independiente Medellín, a daring

While all this was happening at the Atanasio on Thursday, Independiente Medellín had a long week to prepare for the match in which they are excited to continue on. DIM has gone 19 games without losing, the longest undefeated in its history, and of the last seven games it has won six.

Medellin vs. San Lorenzo and Alfredo Arias

Thinking only about the three points, we have no other way. I haven’t evolved in that yet, I still always think about the three points

Alfredo Arias, The Uruguayan coach of Medellín wants to continue fighting for a title in Colombian soccer. He tried with Deportivo Cali and with Santa Fe, unsuccessfully. Now it seems to be very close. Arias knows that a victory in El Campín gives him an almost definitive advantage, the three points in the table and the additional factor of the sporting advantage of having been seeded in the home run.

“Thinking only about the three points, we have no other way. I haven’t evolved in that yet, I still always think about the three points. Beyond the fact that the moments of the games will dictate how we play the game,” Arias said at a press conference. “We are colleagues in a profession that… this is a very lonely place, that is, although, when you win, the players don’t come to hug you because they say: ‘he’s not a pimp,’ I can’t go to… And When you lose, not even the flies come near you, that is, you smell bad. It is a somewhat lonely profession, and in those places, in those places it has happened to both of us,” added the Uruguayan.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO Archive

Arias already crossed him three times Alberto Gamero and Millionaires. The first, in the 2020 Copa Sudamericana. The second, in the definition of the quota for that same tournament, when Samario and won the ‘liguilla of eliminated‘. He beat him in shots from the penalty spot. And the third, last year, although with pain for the blues and reds: they tied on the last date in the Bogota classic and Pereira passed by.

“Apart from the fact that I admire him for the work he has done in the different teams; It doesn’t come from now, he has done it in the different teams, he has done this very good job. We are going to try to compete with our weapons,” Arias said.

Millionaires know they have to win to reverse the ‘invisible point’. Medellín too: the possibility is visible. 180 key minutes are coming, in which football plays, but also spirit and luck

JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO

Sports Deputy Editor

@Josasc

