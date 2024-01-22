The national pavilions participating in the activities of the “World of Coffee Dubai 2024” exhibition, especially the young exhibitors, competed in showcasing their success stories in the field of the coffee industry.

A number of young exhibitors, founders of local companies specialized in the coffee industry, confirmed in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during their participation in the activities of the exhibition held at the Dubai World Trade Center in cooperation with the international “Specialty Coffee Association”, which concludes today, that this session It embodies the development and growth in the coffee market at the regional level, in light of the growing demand for its various products and the increasing demand for them, stressing that the exhibition is a prominent platform that brings together pioneers of the coffee industry, its lovers, and workers in this industry from all over the world.

For his part, the founder and owner of “Revel Specialty Coffee” Roastery in Al Ain, Maktoum Nasser Al Sharifi, confirmed that “The World of Coffee Exhibition in the Emirate of Dubai is one of the most important exhibitions specialized in the coffee industry in the world, and an important platform to learn about new international products in this field.”

He explained that his work in this field began as a hobby in 2018 from a small place and then gradually expanded until it became one of the largest roasters in Al Ain, which provides different products to many local entities, indicating that his field of work moved from local to global and export to all GCC countries. For the Arab Gulf countries.

In turn, the Executive Director of Coffee Market Innovations Abu Dhabi CMI, a member of the Specialty Coffee Association, Khaled Al-Sunaidi, said that his company is responsible for distributing and maintaining most coffee-making machines and machines, in addition to providing training courses to deal with these products, pointing out that his company is located in the Emirates. And the Sultanate of Oman for 17 years, in addition to its expansion into several countries such as Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

He stressed that the World of Coffee Exhibition is an opportunity for all manufacturers and suppliers to meet, and a platform for forming partnerships to supply the most important coffee making machines from the United States of America and Italy, while expanding the field of coffee roasting, stressing that the value of his company’s investments reached more than 30 million dirhams.

Meanwhile, the founder of the “Cascara” coffee trading company, Abdul Basit Al Marzouqi, pointed out the importance of Emirati companies competing in the global market for the coffee industry, ensuring sustainability in this field, and ways to enhance it, while emphasizing the commitment to ensuring the quality of coffee products through many practices, pointing to the existence of partnerships. His company cooperated with a number of European companies, especially in Germany, to supply specialized coffee making machines to his company.