Next February 2nd, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will finally reach our hands, and although Rocksteady still does not admit that this is a game as a service, today they revealed their plans for the first season of this title. Here we will not only see new missions, weapons and additional content, but the Joker will also be included as a playable character.

Through a new video update, Rocksteady has revealed that the first season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will start next March, and will be completely free for all players. The season will have the Joker as its main theme, and will include two episodes with new missions, side activities, equipment, boss fights, enemy variants and, above all, Batman's iconic enemy as a playable character.

Now, if you're wondering how the Joker is back even though Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It takes place in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham series, the explanation is very simple. This villain is not the Joker that we all know, but an alternate version that comes from the multiverse.

Like the rest of the Suicide Squad members, Joker will have a set of skills to navigate this world, allowing him to climb, slide, jump and run through Metropolis. This version of the character uses a rocket-powered umbrella and, like the rest of the cast in this game title, uses assault rifles and pistols. Along with this, it has been confirmed that Mark Hamill will not be the voice of this Joker.

This is just one part of Rocksteady's larger plan to use the DC multiverse to tell new stories and create quests for upcoming seasons, all this inspired by different timelines and universesallowing them to bring back dead characters, like the Joker, or feature alternate versions of famous villains.

According to Rocksteady, Each season will include a new playable character, environments to explore, weapons, and more. The studio also promises that these seasonal content releases will continue forever, so players can enjoy them months later. All of this content is free and not locked behind a battle pass or premium expansion.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 2, 2024, and its first season will begin in March. On related topics, an image of this game goes viral. Likewise, the testers of the title have shared their opinions.

Editor's Note:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is looking less appealing to me every day. While the third-person shooting system is interesting, everything around it doesn't catch my attention. Along with this, it seems that the seasons are just an excuse to add more content, but nothing substantial, like the DLC and campaigns of past Rocksteady games.

Via: Rocksteady