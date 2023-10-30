Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Three national carriers operating through Abu Dhabi International Airport have succeeded in achieving many successes and achievements, with them embarking on an exceptional journey of success that started from Abu Dhabi to the world, after they were able, in a record time, to build a base of destinations and fleets, connecting Abu Dhabi to 138 destinations around the world through a fleet of up to More than 90 aircraft, attracting tens of millions of passengers to and from the emirate. Abu Dhabi is home to 3 national carriers, starting with Etihad Airways, which was launched in 2003, and ending with the launch of two budget carriers during the years 2020 and 2021, namely “Arabia Abu Dhabi” and “Wizz Air” Abu Dhabi, which were able to successfully launch their operations despite the challenges the sector faced as a result of due to the Corona pandemic, and they have been able to achieve continuous growth until today. The start of operations in Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, starting tomorrow, November 1, 2023, will contribute to providing more capacity in line with the increase in passenger numbers in Abu Dhabi, and strengthening its position as a global aviation hub. This will also enhance the growth and expansion of national carriers.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways aims to triple the number of passengers and fly to 100 destinations by the year 2030, especially with the opening of the new Terminal A, according to previous statements by the carrier. The carrier plans to add between 5 and 7 new destinations to the network this year, with expectations for passenger numbers to grow by 30%. To reach 13 million passengers on the carrier’s flights by the end of the year, after it transported 10 million passengers last year through Etihad Airways’ current fleet, which includes more than 70 aircraft.

Etihad Airways announced the launch of new flights to three main destinations, including Osaka, Copenhagen and Düsseldorf, so that the carrier continues to consolidate its pivotal role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s ties with the world, and providing greater options and better experiences for residents and visitors. The new services launched to Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 28, followed by flights to Copenhagen, Denmark, the next day, and Osaka, Japan, on October 1. The company also recently revealed that it has increased its flights to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Colombo in Sri Lanka, as part of its plan to launch new destinations and increase the number of its flights to meet the increasing demand for visiting Abu Dhabi, and to strengthen its network of destinations.

“Wizz Air” Abu Dhabi

As for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, it began operations in January 2021. It is the national low-cost airline in the Emirates, and represents a joint venture between ADQ Holding Company and Wizz Air Holding Group Limited. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recorded record performance in the first half of this year, and the number of passengers doubled, with the company receiving 1.3 million passengers, compared to 1.2 million passengers during the entire year 2022.

The company recorded a seat occupancy rate of 85% in the first half of this year. The carrier’s fleet has now reached 11 aircraft, and it operates flights to 39 destinations in 27 countries. The number of passengers traveling to Abu Dhabi via the carrier in the first half of this year reached 600,000 passengers for the emirate.

Al Arabiya Abu Dhabi

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi began its operations in July 2020, when it officially launched its operations by operating its first flight to the Egyptian city of Alexandria on July 14, 2020.

The first low-cost airline was established in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in line with Air Arabia’s business model for low-cost travel services, and comes as a complement to the services provided by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi, to meet the growing demand in the region for low-cost air travel.

The “Arabia Abu Dhabi” network now covers 29 destinations, and Arabic Abu Dhabi has transported 1.7 million passengers since the beginning of this year until now.