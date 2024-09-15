“Creating a network means being there for everyone, each in their own place. The layout of Aisla is really the puzzle, because each of us can and must do their little piece to build a puzzle of attention, protection, listening to the needs of all these people around our community”. So said Paola Rizzitano, national councilor of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisal), when Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, was lit up in green, on the occasion of the 17th edition of the National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Day, which is celebrated on September 14 and 15.