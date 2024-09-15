Always by your side: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

From Sunday 15 September 2024 at 9:20 pm on Rai 1 Sempre al tuo lato will be broadcast, the TV series directed by Marco Pontecorvo and Gianluca Mazzella that wants to tell how Civil Protection operators, normal people in exceptional circumstances, live and deal with emergencies. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The episodes, inspired by real events involving the men and women of the Civil Protection, revolve around the figure of Sara Nobili (Ambra Angiolini), responsible for Volcano Risk in Stromboli. Sara has faced floods, broken cable cars, health emergencies and every type of intervention managed by the Civil Protection, averting enormous risks for the territory. An important turning point in her career comes when she is informed that she is a candidate for the role of Head of Emergencies; the other candidate is Renato Lussu (Andrea Bosca), an esteemed doctor and researcher with great experience gained in missions in Africa, but above all Sara’s new partner after the end of her marriage to Massimo (Peppino Mazzotta), father of her daughter Marina (Tecla Insolia), a girl with a rebellious spirit and in strong conflict with her parents because of the separation. Marina does not accept her mother’s new relationship with Renato – but their shared environmentalist sensitivity will smooth out the conflicts – nor does she want to follow her mother to Rome for the new position.

Between emergencies of all kinds, the insertion of interns, interactions with volunteer associations and family problems, Sara will be able to put her expertise and humanity to good use by focusing on her collaborators, a group that still has to find cohesion. Because they too have secrets to face and solve.

Always by your side: the cast

We have seen the plot of Sempre al tuo lato, but what is the complete cast of the TV series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Amber Angiolini: Sara Nobili

Andrea Bosca: Renato Lussu

Peppino Mazzotta: Maximum

Tecla Insolia: Marina

Lucky Cerlino

Louis Faithful

Thomas Trabacchi

Alexander Germans

How many episodes?

But how many episodes are planned for Sempre al tuo angolo on Rai 1? In total, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 12 episodes). The first will be broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024; the sixth and final on Sunday 20 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Second episode: Sunday 22 September 2024

Third episode: Sunday 29 September 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Fifth episode: Sunday 13 October 2024

Episode 6: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sempre al tuo lato live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.