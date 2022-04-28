He said goodbye to him! Nathaniel Sanchezactress remembered for giving life to Fernanda de las Casas in the series “There is room in the background”was encouraged to testify again about his presence on the set of the América TV production.

After different actors from the national comedy participated in a special breakfast, the actress said that did not reach an agreement with the heads of the show and, therefore, will not be in the new season.

Nataniel Sánchez: “I wish my teammates the best”

Nathaniel Sanchez She was surprised by the cameras of “Love and Fire” while walking through the streets of Lima, after having settled in Spain for years.

When asked about his possible participation in “In the background there is a place”, the celebrity pointed out that he had already spoken about the matter. “I already made the statement a long time ago because it seemed fair that the followers know the position of the actors, especially because I wish my colleagues the best,” she commented.

Later, the actress explained that she was clear that she would not be in the new season of the series, since she had not reached an agreement with the production.

“I am not going to participate, I came for a work issue in principle, but it was postponed. I took the opportunity to see my family and friends, my people. (…) After the conversation I had with the channel, we did not come to fruition in the sense of participating, we have not spoken again”.

Why did Nathaniel Sánchez move to Spain?

According to what was reported by Nathaniel Sanchez, her trip and new life in Spain is due to the fact that she is focused on promoting her artistic career. The actress moved to Barcelona to study singing, dancing and acting techniques. Furthermore, she has already participated in a play called “Ishtar” earlier this year.

“We have been working on this creative process for three months. For me, it is a gift to work with women full of talent, committed and dedicated”, said the actress.