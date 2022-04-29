Children “10-year-old rages easily, and I’m afraid of what happens in adolescence” – Child psychiatrist has wise advice on child rage

The parent and 10-year-old are constantly fighting over things the parent can’t flex. Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala advises to try to take turns to obey.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

Even the smallest thing can make my 10-year-old rage. I experience powerlessness especially when a child should be made to do something and he does not agree. Sometimes I get nervous myself. I fear what our lives will change like when adolescence begins. How do I get a child to obey in things where there is no flexibility? How to behave in rage situations? That advice doesn’t help that a parent should go to another room to calm down. The child follows suit and does not allow himself to calm down.

Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala corresponds to:

“Good that you say right at the top, which doesn’t help! It’s really frustrating to get well-meaning but dysfunctional advice. It is also very good that in spite of everything you try to calm yourself down.

Awkward situations like the one you describe usually arise when a person is already within the limits of their emotional regulation – perhaps unnoticed. When the measure is almost full of, say, fatigue, school and work pressures, or a stupid quarrel with a friend, even the smallest thing can lead to an uncontrollable emotional storm.

If there are many awkward situations, both the child and the adult are often half-prepared already. Then there is no room for a playful, thoughtful and flexible way of negotiating obedience, but the other’s behavior is quickly interpreted as, for example, dictation or opposition.

Instead of an instruction or wish from an adult, the focus is on the looming emotional storm. The child’s own emotional regulation is not yet enough to appease this, and therefore the behavior changes in a way that seeks to secure the adult’s attention. Often that habit is a strong refusal.

So even a raging child shouts, ‘Help me, calm me down!’ It’s hard to reach because the child seems to be annoying, outright inciting the quarrel. It may be that for this reason, the child will follow you as you smartly try to calm yourself down.

“ Talk about the situation as a common problem, in quiet moments and with time.

Spatula it’s very hard to get obedient when the vicious circle has already started, so no wonder you’re powerless at times. I would still advise you to talk about the situation as a common problem, in quiet moments and with time. It’s essential to first try to get emotional storms under control so you don’t have to worry about situations getting out of hand.

The opening sentences can be: ‘We can easily quarrel when … How can we work together without… What would you like me to do instead of me?’

“ Many things can be watched through the fingers as long as you do it with joy and understanding.

Alternately obedience also helps. You can divide things into three categories:

1. The child is free to decide, and the parent obeys, for example, by making the food the child wants.

2. Let’s negotiate – let’s try your way and try my way.

3. Unfortunately, the child is not allowed to decide. When compelled to obey, also tell why, that is, how the commandment relates to caring, loving, and bringing security to the child.

If there are a lot of things left in the third category, it is still worth considering how much flame the child could already be given. Many things can finally be seen through the fingers, as long as you do it with joy and understanding. ”

The article is published in HS Our Family magazine issue 4/22. HS Our Family is a magazine focusing on parenting, upbringing and families.

Read more: There may be a reason behind the child’s rage that the parent will not think about – An expert will advise you on what to do when the surface burns on both sides

Read more: When you lose your nerve in front of a child, the most important moment is after a rage attack – an expert tells you how to handle disputes

Read more: Johanna Tikkanen raged for her children and regretted it afterwards – When she listed the causes of the rage, it was revealed what was wrong in everyday life