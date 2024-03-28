The Sonoran singer Natanael Cano turned 23 years old and he celebrated with a big party and on Instagram he shares some of the luxurious gifts they sent him.

A sporty Chevrolet Camaro and two Porsches in blue These are some of the presents that Natanael Cano received on the occasion of his birthday, as can be seen in his publications on Instaram.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

fans of Natanael Cano They congratulate him for another year of life and although several ask him who sent him said cars, he does not answer, so the doubt is in the air as to whether he himself would give them to them or someone else.

Natanael Cano shows on Instagram images of the cars that were supposedly given to him. Instagram Photos

Through messages, Natanael Cano is congratulated by his fans on the occasion of his birthday, They express all kinds of compliments to him and ask him not to stop surprising them with new music, also that they are 'very envious' of him for those gifts he received.

Natanael Rubén Cano Monge is the full name of this singer originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, who specializes in the corridos tumbados subgenre and is considered a precursor of it.

Natanael Cano, a successful young singer at 23 years old. Instagram photo

Natanael Cano During 2019, he released his first record production 'Everything is different', but when he released the second, 'Corridos tumbados', success came to him incredibly and he became the most successful and famous artist that the American record label Rancho Humilde could sign.

Natanael Cano He is a performer of songs like 'Soy el diablo', 'El drip', 'Amor tumbado' and 'PRC', and has also won several awards thanks to his music, including a Premio Juventud and a Premio Lo Nuestro.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone