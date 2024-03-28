Weapons in Kiev, Crosetto's admission infuriates the M5s. The minister reveals previously unpublished details

The government, for the first time, admits everything. The Minister of Defense Crosettoresponding to question time, confirms that “Italy sold weapons to Ukraine“. Also tick the profit obtained: 417 million. “The sale of armaments – says Crosetto and reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano – is a topic totally foreign to Defense and the responsibility of another ministry, that of Foreign Affairs”. But the substance is that yesterday in the Chamber the Minister of Defense admitted than Italy in 2023 it sold armaments in Kiev. “The supply of weapons to Kiev, which exercises the right to self-defense provided for in Article 51 of the UN Charter, – specifies Crosetto – it is not prohibited by law 185 of 1990. Already in the aftermath of the Russian aggression of February 2022, therefore, several exports were authorized by Italian companies pursuant to 185″.

The M5swho has made the issue of weapons a banner on which he will insist, indeed, also from a European perspective – he rebels with Pellegrini: “If it is allowed to sell weapons to a country at war in self-defense, – reports Il Fatto – because it was an exemption is necessary approved by Parliament to the same law to give weapons to Kiev taken from army warehouses? And then, who pays the Italian companies that produce these weapons? Maybe Europe, via the specific fund to which Italy contributes 250 million euros a year?”. To gain insight, the 5 Stars brings up Giorgia Melons: “Let's ask urgent information to the president to clarify the matter”.