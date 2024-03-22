Natalia Salas, known for her performance in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', expressed her concern when announcing that her youngest and only son will undergo appendicitis surgery. The Peruvian actress, who also won first place in the cooking reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', requested prayers for her son and advised parents to be alert to subtle changes in her children.

What happened to Natalia Salas' son?

Natalia Salas He revealed that his little son is in poor health, so he will undergo surgery for appendicitis. “There are times for which one is simply not prepared.”. “I thought I had shown my bravery and courage, today I know that I am vulnerable to the opposite wall and that I would like to be able to change places,” the actress wrote in an Instagram story. In the same story she showed her little one on a stretcher in a center of health.

Natalia Salas asks for prayers for her son. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Natalia Salas

In another story, the worried mother asked: “Would you help me by joining me in prayer? They are going to operate on our appendicitis doll“. Then he recommended: “Never self-medicate your children. Pay attention to them, to small changes. “Talk a lot, believe them, take care of them, take care of them a lot.” In another story, Salas explains that the doctors saw it necessary for Leandro to undergo surgery.

What is Natalia Salas's biggest dream, which she managed to make come true?

On her social media platforms, Natalia Salas moved many by revealing that she fulfilled her most cherished dream. The former contestant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' revealed that he managed to acquire his own house. On this topic, the actress explained that her desire to have a place of residence increased when she became a mother, and she has achieved it with great effort.

“Mom bought you your house (…). It is a very strong symbolism for me to have achieved this just today: October 19. When World Breast Cancer Day is celebrated,” wrote theactresswho dedicated this achievement to his youngest son.

Along these lines, the actress thanked her partner,Sergio Coloma, for accompanying her once again in this triumph. “I think so much about something that only the universe and God can give me. (…) Now yes… Let's get together for the wedding!” She added.

How old is Natalia Salas and how many years older is her partner, Sergio Coloma?

The winner of 'The great chef: famous', who demonstrated her undeniable talent for cooking, is very active on her social networks, in which she revealed that on August 23, 2023 she turned 36 years old. On the other hand, her boyfriend and father of her son is also sharing her personal activities; Among them, she explained that she was 41 years old. Therefore, Natalia Salas is five years younger than Sergio Coloma.

