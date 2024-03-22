Rosfinmonitoring added LGBT to the list of terrorist and extremist movements

Rosfinmonitoring introduced LGBT (the international LGBT public movement is recognized as extremist and is banned in the Russian Federation) to the list of terrorist and extremist movements. This follows from data published on website services.

The movement has been included in the Ministry of Justice’s register of extremist organizations since March 1.

The LGBT movement https://lenta.ru/news/2023/11/30/mezhdunarodnoe-dvizhenie-lgbt-zapretili-v-rossii-verhovnyy-sud-nashel-v-nem-priznaki-ekstremizma/ was recognized as extremist at the end of November 2023 by the decision of the Supreme Court in a lawsuit by the Ministry of Justice, which found in it “various signs and manifestations of an extremist orientation,” as well as inciting social and religious hatred.

Earlier it was reported that in Orenburg a criminal case was opened under the article on organizing the activities of an extremist organization due to the work of an LGBT club. This case was the first of its kind in Russia.