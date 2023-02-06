Loading of Austrian gas storage facilities before the heating season was largely ensured by supplies from Russia. Dmitry Lyubinsky, Russian Ambassador to Vienna, stated this in an interview with Izvestia on January 7, noting that the share of Russian gas in Austria is still estimated at almost 50%.

“The loading of local gas storage facilities before the heating season was largely ensured by supplies from the Russian Federation, even if they prefer to remain silent about this here. The share of Russian gas in Austria is still estimated at almost 50%, despite the assurances of certain politicians that it will be reduced to almost 20%. It turns out that without the participation of our country, it is still not very successful to cope with the energy crisis and guarantee a stable energy supply,” the diplomat noted.

According to him, in order to refuse Russian gas, the government has to pay a literally high price.

“With a 40% reduction in exports in January-October 2022, gas prices increased by 127%. The closure of enterprises, a wave of bankruptcies, record inflation, explosive growth in tariffs are the retribution for the government’s opportunistic policy,” Lyubinsky said.

In addition, in an interview with Izvestia, the diplomat spoke about the growth in trade between the countries in 2022, and also pointed out the dissatisfaction of the local population with the sanctions policy.

