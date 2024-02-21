The actress Nastassja Kinski (Berlin, 63 years old) has requested, through her lawyer at the weekly Der Spiegel, to stop broadcasting a 1977 TV movie that contains sequences in which she appears naked and that were captured when she was under 15 years old. The film belongs to the series At the crime scene, a classic of the public channel NDR, which began with it in 1970 and still continues to produce new installments today. Kinski's is titled Reifezeugnis (Certificate of maturity), and the representative of the interpreter asks that it stop broadcasting (the last time was last January) or that at least the nude sequences of his client be removed.

On screen Kinski plays a 17-year-old student who embarks on an affair with her teacher and then fakes a rape after murdering a classmate who wanted to abuse her under blackmail. According to the Efe agency, the title of the saga is advertised on the NDR network website Tatort (its original name) for those nudes of its protagonist, which became a “legend” and a “sexual initiation for many adolescents.”

The lawyer counts on Der Spiegel that at the time of filming Kinski “was unaccompanied on the set,” and that at 15 years old she could not consent to film the shots naked, because she was not of legal age. Currently, it is prohibited for minors to appear naked in sexual sequences. The lawyer also regretted that “after Me Too in film and television” nudes of a minor continue to be described as “the moment of sexual awakening for many men.”

Nastassja Kinski, in her appearance in 1977 (although she had filmed it when she was 15 years old) in one of the television films of the 'Reifezeugnis' series.

The NDR television network has not responded to the allegations directly, although it has promised to evaluate it “within the established deadlines.” At the crime scene It was the third professional job in the audiovisual field of the performer, who would become famous a couple of years later by starring in Tess (1979), by Roman Polanski. It was later consolidated with The panther's kiss (1982) and Paris, Texas (1984).

In 2013, the actress reported that her father had tried to abuse her when she was a child, after the publication of a book by her older sister, Pola, in which she described the sexual violence suffered by Pola from her father, the Also actor Klaus Kinski, during his childhood and adolescence. The volume received support from Nastassja. “She felt above everything and simply took what she wanted,” Pola said in Kindermund (Child's word). “He mistreated everyone; he never respected people.”

