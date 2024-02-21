Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai continues to operate an air relief bridge to Gaza via Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and within the framework of its firm commitment to work For the sake of humanity, the flight took off this morning, carrying about 11 metric tons of medicines and medical supplies from the World Health Organization’s stockpile to provide relief to the people of Gaza. Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, said: “We actively support the efforts of the international humanitarian community to respond to the ongoing emergency humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to alleviate the suffering of those affected there, as the mission of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai translates its deep commitment to saving lives by meeting needs.” Urgent medical care in coordination with the World Health Organization.

We will remain committed with our partners to supporting the most needy people everywhere, in line with the efforts of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates towards fulfilling our humanitarian duties.” The air shipment to Gaza represents the beginning of a number of upcoming flights, with three to four additional flights scheduled to deliver tens of metric tons of aid to the people of Gaza.

The shipment includes essential supplies, such as non-communicable disease kits and medicines, which require specific temperature controls. The International Humanitarian City team and its partners carefully oversee the logistical aspect of this operation to ensure the safe and timely delivery of materials to those in need. Dr. Hanan Balkhi, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said that the WHO Global Logistics Center, which is hosted by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, provides a lifeline to countries affected by health emergencies across the Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond. Balkhi explained: “As the health crisis unfolds in the Gaza Strip and hostilities worsen in Rafah, these medications are essential for people whose access to medical care has become severely limited, due to the shortages facing the health system in general.”

Balkhi added that the World Health Organization appreciates the support provided by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the Government of the Emirate of Dubai, and the Government of the United Arab Emirates in order to deliver important vital supplies to the most needy people in the world in difficult times.

It is worth noting that during the past year, the International Humanitarian City launched an air bridge to transport urgently necessary relief supplies to residents affected by the worsening crisis in Gaza. It facilitated 6 air shipments within 10 days, thanks to its extensive network of partners and resources to strengthen humanitarian efforts and support rapid response to crises.