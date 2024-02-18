The Nasser hospital, considered one of the most important in the Palestinian enclave, is not available to provide any services after the siege by the Israeli Forces, who justified the attack by alleging that Hamas was using its facilities to hold hostages. On the other hand, Israel abandoned negotiations seeking a possible truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization announced that the Nasser Hospital in Gaza has stopped functioning after a week of Israeli siege and added that a WHO team was not allowed access to the institution, located in the city of Khan Younis, in the southwest of the enclave.

It is the second largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, considered the largest hospital center in the Palestinian enclave that was still in operation, but has now been “completely out of service,” a spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Israel stormed the Nasser hospital on Thursday, alleging that Hamas was using its facilities to hold hostages. As evidence, he showed medications found in the hospital with the names of some kidnapped people. The N12 channel reported that at least some of those medicines had been sent to Hamas by relatives of the hostages as part of a private initiative.

The hospital was without electricity for three days, which caused the interruption of the oxygen supply, which in turn caused the death of seven patients.

“There are only four medical teams – 25 employees – caring for patients, but not cases requiring specialized clinical care,” said spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

“The Israeli occupation turned the Nasser medical complex into a military barracks and left it out of service,” says the statement, in which it also denounces that Israeli troops allegedly “held medical staff for hours in the maternity building, where They were handcuffed, beaten and stripped naked.

According to Al Qudra, among the 70 members of the medical staff who were detained was the one who monitored the patients admitted to the intensive care unit. Israel's argument against this detention of one hundred people is the suspicion of “terrorist activities.”

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday that “depriving patients of life-saving care and forcing the transfer of the sick and injured could lead to deterioration in their condition or even death,” and called for resumption of “urgently” supply fuel to the hospital so that it can function.

Injured Palestinian Mohammed Abu Safya from Jabalia refugee camp arrives at Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis after being transferred from Indonesian Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says at least 28,985 people have been killed and 68,883 wounded in Israeli attacks on the enclave since October 7, when the Islamist group's armed incursion into Israel occurred. in which 1,200 people died and 250 were kidnapped, according to the Israeli government.

In the last 24 hours, violence reached a new peak with the loss of at least 127 lives and 205 people injured, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health, which denounced an attack carried out by Israeli forces on 13 families in Gaza.

World leaders discuss the situation in Gaza

From the Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused the Israeli Government of hindering the process to achieve a truce.

According to the Foreign Minister, Israel would not be advancing in a possible agreement that seeks to release hostages and pause the attacks within the Palestinian enclave.

Safadi spoke during a session of the conference and noted that “those who want an agreement do not abandon negotiations,” referring to the withdrawal of the Israeli delegation from the talks in Cairo.

The Israeli delegation met with representatives of the CIA, Egyptian intelligence and Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abderrahman Al Thani. However, the delegation withdrew on the first day of negotiations and has so far not responded to Hamas' truce proposal.

Safadi advocated the two-state solution as the only way to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip and criticized the Israeli Government, after ensuring that some ministers openly call for the “killing and destruction of the Palestinians.”

The Jordanian foreign minister also expressed concern about the offensive in the Palestinian city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, calling it “unacceptable” and “a war crime.”

With EFE and local media