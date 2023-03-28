Three children and three adults died this Monday in a massacre at a private Christian school in the southern United Statesa drama that has reopened the debate on the ravages of firearms in the country.

The local police chief, John Drake, identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, 28 years old. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a trans person who identified with masculine pronouns.

Likewise, the authorities recovered the video material from the security cameras that show the moment in which Hale, Armed with two rifles and a pistol, he breaks into the school to which it would have previously belonged.

He was carrying “at least two assault rifles and a pistol,” local police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference. He was shot dead by the security forces.

At mid-morning, the young man entered the small school, The Covenant School, through a secondary door, of which he is believed to have been a student, according to preliminary elements of the investigation.

He crossed the ground floor and went up to the first floor, firing numerous shots. Three students, ages 8 to 9, and three adults, ages 60 to 61, were killed, Aaron stated.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The policemen went to the place and after hearing shots on the floor above sthey “immediately” went up and “killed” the attacker who was pronounced dead at

10:27 am, that is, a quarter of an hour after the first call for help, he specified.

One of the victims, identified as Katherine Koonce, is listed as principal on the school’s website.

Another, according to The New York Times, was a girl named Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the church’s pastor, Chad Scruggs. According to this medium, the school was founded by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, a church that belongs to a conservative confession.

During the assault, one of the preschool teachers managed to call her daughter. “She told me that she was hiding in a closet, that there were shots everywhere,” Avery Myrick told WSMV4 television, a local NBC affiliate.

