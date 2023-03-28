HS Helsinki | Violent attack in the dog park: a corgi killed a rescue dog in Lauttasaari

The small dog Nino died after being attacked by a larger dog in the dog park. HS has seen the insurance company’s documents about the incident. Nino’s owner filed a criminal complaint.

In January on Sunday from Lauttasaari Minna Grip went for a walk with his dog Nino. The idea was to go to the beach, but at the last minute Grip decided to head to the Ruukinlahti dog park.

As a rescue dog brought from Romania, Nino was used to large herds and was always an enthusiastic visitor to the dog park.

Neither of them guessed that the visit would be nine-year-old Nino’s last.

In the park, on the side of the small dogs, there was a large corgi, with which Nino, a little over five kilos, exchanged a few probing sniffs. The dogs had already met each other before on a walk, so they were not completely unknown.

Soon a couple of other dogs were coming to the park. Nino and the corgi stood at the edge of the enclosure waiting for the newcomers.

“All of a sudden, this corgi started killing my dog,” says Grip.

Completely without warning, perhaps due to the excitement caused by new dogs or a sudden mental breakdown, the corgi latched onto Nino.

The situation was terrible for Grip. Grip and the owner of the corgi tried to remove the dog from the much smaller Nino’s face. But the corgi held fast and the fresh snow turned red.

“It’s amazing how much blood can come from a small dog,” says Grip.

When the corgi was finally released, its owner left to take his dog home.

The others who were there offered to help Grip, but there was really nothing else to do in the situation but wait for a taxi.

At the animal hospital X-rays were taken of Nino, which revealed the severity of the attack.

“Based on them, we could see that there was nothing that could be done here,” says Grip.

The jawbone and neck were broken, blood had flowed profusely. Nino was euthanized immediately at the hospital.

HS has seen the insurance company’s documents about the incident. They can survive the corgi biting other dogs in other contexts before. So the owner knew his dog was aggressive and a danger to others.

“There’s no way it would have been in a dog park,” says Grip.

Later Grip took the note he had laminated to the park gates as a reminder of what kind of risk the owner of an aggressive dog forces others to take.

Of course, dogs can behave unpredictably, but if the owner knows his dog is dangerous, he shouldn’t be brought to the dog park to see how it goes, says Grip.

“You can’t be a benevolent fool in these matters.”

Grip says that he filed a criminal complaint about the matter, so that the matter would certainly be handled and, for example, the corgi breeder would be informed.

Minna Grip left a message in the park for other dog owners.

From the owners Grip calls for responsibility. According to the rules, aggressive dogs may not be brought to dog parks, and large dogs may not be taken to the side of small ones.

“You should always remember that the other person’s dog is also important. No one should be put in danger.”

Dog parks are meant to be a nice place to hang out, but an owner who doesn’t follow the rules puts everyone’s pets at risk. In the worst case, the consequences are fatal.